This weekend starts out turbulent but will end up pleasant.
First, let’s discuss the turbulent part. A cold front slowly making its way through Southern Indiana on Saturday will bring a band of rain, but perhaps more impactfully some gusty winds.
The rain will be light to moderate but will last a good chunk of the daylight hours as this front will take its time to move through. Rainfall totals will be between a quarter and a half of an inch through late Saturday night when the rain will be exiting most of the region.
The winds on Saturday are more concerning than the rain as they’ll gust up to 45 mph at times, especially during heavier showers. This is enough to displace lawn furniture and move holiday decorations around, so make sure everything is secure before Saturday morning.
Sunday will be a calmer day as we see a few lingering clouds early on and some sunshine by late in the day. While a light shower or sprinkle is possible early Sunday, most of the day looks dry with highs bumping back into the 70s during the afternoon.
Early next week is looking nice and dry in time for Election Day on Tuesday. Highs look to be well into the 70s during that time.
Our next rain chance looks to be late next week as our next system moves in from the southwest. We’ll watch for more gusty wind potential with this setup. The next weekend appears to be dry.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Rain and wind (60%)
HIGH: 70°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 74°
