It’s only November, but this weekend’s weather will skip straight on to winter as cold air and even a few snowflakes enter the picture.
Saturday looks to be the coldest day of the bunch as temperatures start out in the 30s during the morning and end up only in the lower to middle 40s during the afternoon.
Widespread cloud cover during the day and cold air aloft will be the culprits for this winter preview Saturday. At this point the forecast looks dry for the first half of the weekend as we find ourselves between a cold front from Friday and our next system for later in the weekend.
Speaking of our next system, an Alberta clipper low pressure will be to blame for Sunday’s shower and snowflake chance. This quick-moving system from Alberta, Canada will dive down toward the Southern Great Lakes by late Sunday, putting us on the southern edge of its precipitation.
For the most part, the snowflakes will cause little impact, but with lows in the 30s Monday morning we’ll keep an eye on bridges and overpasses in rural areas.
Once Sunday’s shower and snowflake chance departs, the first half of the next workweek looks dry and progressively milder. We’ll start with highs in the 40s again on Monday but sunshine and warmer air will boost us into the 60s by Wednesday.
Our next chance of rain looks to arrive Thursday courtesy another cold front. Expect cooler air by the end of next week.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy
HIGH: 44°
SUNDAY
Rain and snow showers (40%)
HIGH: 48°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.