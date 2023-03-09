Winter-like weather is back! Saturday morning starts out with wintry temperatures in the 20s and 30s, but we’ll rebound into the 40s and lower 50s by the afternoon. Saturday features abundant cloud cover, but you’ll likely see at least a peek or two of sunshine during the day. As you wrap up outdoor activities Saturday evening we’ll be watching a batch of rain move in from the west. By mid to late evening this rain will overspread the area, and even start to fall as snow in a lot of spots
The thing to remember with snow in March is that it typically doesn’t stick around very long. That’ll be the case with this event. Rain, snow, and a mix of the two will be with us through early Sunday morning. While quite a few areas will see snowflakes falling from the sky, it’s those locations east of I-65 in Southern Indiana that will have the best chance to see a light, wet snowfall accumulation of less than one inch, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. As is typical in March, ground and air temperatures will be just above freezing Saturday night into Sunday morning, keeping the roads just wet.
By lunchtime on Sunday most of the snow will be gone as temperatures rise into the 40s, leaving us with a cloudy and cool day. A few additional light snow showers are possible on Monday, but most of next week will be quiet before our next system Thursday into Friday.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy
Rain/snow late (30%)
HIGH: 51°
SUNDAY
Rain/snow early (80%)
HIGH: 46°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.