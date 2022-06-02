Wow, what a weekend we have coming our way!
If you’ve been enjoying Friday’s low humidity and sunshine, you’ll love the weekend forecast. It starts out with another morning of cool temperatures in the 50s Saturday, providing some much-needed free air-conditioning outside.
By the afternoon we’ll see temperatures rebound into the lower 80s, but with continued low humidity, it won’t feel too stuffy. Sunshine will be plentiful on Saturday thanks to high pressure overhead.
Sunday morning is a slight bit warmer, near 60 degrees, but that’s still a treat for this time of year.
That warmer air really makes a difference in how it feels outside by Sunday afternoon as highs will soar into the upper 80s. That will come with a small spike in humidity, but it’ll take until Monday for most of us to really notice it.
The jump in humidity is courtesy of gathering moisture ahead of a system that will bring us a small shower and storm chance Sunday evening, and a far greater storm chance heading into Monday.
Monday’s storms could be strong at times, but widespread severe weather seems unlikely given a lack of wind energy aloft for this setup.
Highs will be in the 80s for Monday and most of next week as this stormy pattern continues. While there won’t be quite as many storms around on Tuesday, Wednesday is another day with widespread thunderstorms as a cold front pushes through.
This does mean the end of next week looks drier and cooler!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 83°
SUNDAY
Increasing clouds
Isolated storm late (20%)
HIGH: 89°
