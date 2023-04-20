JEFFERSONVILLE — The foundations already poured for two new Habitat for Humanity houses going up in the Claysburg neighborhood of Jeffersonville will provide more than just stability for the homes.
Mothers Robynn Webb and Dorcas Marrero are ready to be homeowners and neighbors whose kids can grow up together on a cul de sac.
They celebrated the start of construction on the homes on Thursday morning with representatives from the city and Habitat for Humanity Clark and Floyd Indiana.
"I really want them to be able to grow up somewhere to make friends, grow with their friends and go to school with friends, not changing (schools) every year," Webb said.
Webb and her children, Amouri Wickliffe, Shamel Webb and Yasmin Webb, will build and live inside a four-bedroom home with an open concept kitchen and living area.
"We move back and forth from different townhouse to townhouse," she said. "It was not as steady or sturdy as I wanted it to be. They went to multiple schools. (We) wanted something to call their own, to be stable at, grow at and be raised at."
Webb has been working with Habitat for Humanity as a volunteer and put in what the organization calls sweat equity. That's where people who are part of the program help build other houses, including their own.
Marrero has helped on several Habitat builds herself and she has looked to her faith to keep her going while she waited on housing for her and her two young sons.
"In May we will get to build our own walls, (I've) already been out building homes, I started doing that well over a year ago," she said. "St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities helped me find temporary housing and they've been an amazing agency. I feel like every time I look at housing other places, God shut that down. It's easy to feel discouraged. I feel like it's meant to be."
She said she's looking forward to spending time outside at her home's fire pit alongside her sons Enoch and Eaiseo Sabodal.
For people who are still waiting on housing, she said she encourages them to have faith.
"Pray, lean heavily on your faith and don't get discouraged," she said. "Sounds very cliché, but I feel like whatever the higher power may be for you, there's a bigger plan, a bigger purpose. The journey may seem discouraging, but just like we see our kids growing up fast, that's how quickly time passes. It'll be there in a heartbeat."
Jeffersonville Housing Authority Executive Director Darnell Jackson said home ownership on these plots of land in Claysburg is a dream years in the making.
The housing authority has owned the land since the late 1990s. More homes are expected in the area.
The plots are near the Community Action Agency, a community center and more.
"The housing authority has owned it for that period of time, but it kind of went dormant after some series of organizational changes and a lack of funding," Jackson said. "I came on four years ago and that was my commitment to the community, for Claysburg to get that home ownership."
Jackson said the home ownership means so much for people.
"It's a sense of controlling our own destiny," he said. "A lot of pride has been placed in yourself when you have a home you can take care of it, every day when you get out of work, you come home to a place you can relax. What better place than here, here in Claysburg where you have all of this for kids."
