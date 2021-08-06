Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd is one of more than 220 Habitat organizations awarded a grant from Wells Fargo as part of its nationwide initiative to help low-to-moderate income families construct and improve homes across the country.
“Far too many people across the country are facing housing instability and one of our key priorities is to create housing affordability solutions where everyone can have a safe and affordable place to call home,” said Eric Ballenger, vice president and investment officer.
“We are proud to support Habitat for Humanity in providing homeownership opportunities for hundreds of families nationwide through Wells Fargo Builds.”
Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd will receive $15,000 and use the funding to build a home in New Albany, Indiana. Angela Sturgeon, the Habitat Partner Family who will purchase the home through the Habitat for Humanity Home Purchase Program once completed says, “Homeownership means many things to me. It means breaking a chain in my family to be the 1st to own my own home. Setting new examples for my children and theirs. I cannot express how much I appreciate Wells Fargo for helping make this dream come true.”
“We are truly blessed to have such a wonderful partnership with Wells Fargo over the years,” said Jerry Leonard, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd. “Wells Fargo is making an impact on Angela and her boys’ lives as well as a huge impact in our community.”
The grant is part of a $7.75 million donation Wells Fargo is making to Habitat for Humanity International through Wells Fargo Builds, an initiative that provides philanthropic financial support and volunteerism to create sustainable affordable housing. More than 340 homes will be constructed or repaired with Habitat in over 40 states through the initiative this year. Wells Fargo Builds is part of Wells Fargo’s $1 billion philanthropic commitment to create more housing affordability solutions by 2025.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.