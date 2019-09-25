SELLERSBURG – West Clark Community Schools now has an official superintendent.
The board voted 4-1 Wednesday morning in favor of renewing the contract of interim Superintendent Clemen Perez-Lloyd for the term of one year as well as removing “interim” from her title. The board said her pay will remain the same. Her contracted salary is $128,779.63.
The vote came after a closed executive board session, where the board reviewed Perez-Lloyd's work for the past year.
“She scored extremely well from most of the board members. She’s been interim superintendent for over a year and she’s handled the very, very difficult task of taking that we were in deficit spending to pretty much a balanced budget … she’s done an excellent job,” Board President Doug Coffman said. “We gave her a one-year contract simply because we’re still in this limbo stage with the succession, so we didn’t think a two-year or three-year contract would work.”
Board member Brian Guernsey said his nay vote had nothing to do with Perez-Lloyd personally.
“I wanted to post the job and see who all was interested and we didn’t really do an external posting on any of it,” Guernsey said. “I think we should do that as a board so that we can get the best person for the job.”
Perez-Lloyd said nothing changes with her job, with or without the interim title.
“You just have to do what’s best for the corporation and best for the kids, regardless of the title,” Perez-Lloyd said.
Perez-Lloyd took the initial interim position after the former superintendent, Chad Schenck, left following the failure of the proposed referendum. The district then started to pursue a separation that would divide the district into two – Silver Creek School Corp. and the Borden/Henryville School Corp.
“It’s not a secret, the corporation was in a very difficult situation. I guess one of the things that pushes me to be in this position is that I do care 100 percent about the kids and I care about the instructional piece,” Perez-Lloyd said, adding that she has worked to give guidance and keep the focus on providing the best education for children. “I do appreciate the trust the board has put in me to do what’s best for the kids and the corporation.”
The contract goes into effect Oct. 1.
