CLARK COUNTY — Starting July 1, West Clark Community Schools will be dissolved, and two separate school corporations will be formed.
In Tuesday's primary election, nearly 75 percent of voters approved a referendum to split the district into the Borden/Henryville School Corp. and the Silver Creek School Corp. Over the past months, the referendum has required school leaders to be proactive in preparing for the transition.
West Clark Superintendent Clemen Perez-Lloyd and two school board members answered questions about the separation that is ahead during a Wednesday news conference.
Earlier in the year, two interim boards for the new school districts were appointed, and although they have been meeting for discussions, they cannot make official decisions until July 1. The boards will serve six-month terms until voters make their decisions in the November general election.
Each member of the the current West Clark board is represented on the interim boards.
Myra Powell, West Clark board president, said this is the first time this type of referendum has occurred in Indiana and only the second time in the country, so the district will be "pioneers" in the process of reorganizing. She will serve on the Henryville/Borden interim board.
Both boards have already been meeting for discussions on how to proceed with the reorganization, she said.
"We will be working tirelessly throughout this time period until July 1 of focusing on our students respectfully in each new corporation and working to do what’s in their best interest to have as seamless a transition as possible," she said.
The split stems from divisions between the Silver Creek and Henryville/Borden communities over management of funds and resources. The West Clark board began pursuing the separation in 2017 after voters rejected an $82 million referendum that mostly would have supported building and program improvements at the Silver Creek campus.
"Three communities with divergent educational perspectives have struggled under one school corporation governing body," Perez-Lloyd said. "Various solutions have been proposed to unify the communities, but none have succeeded."
The school board voted for separation after the failed referendum in November 2017, and in November 2019, it received approval from the Indiana State Board of Education to let taxpayers decide upon the split through a referendum.
The Borden/Henryville interim board will be searching for a superintendent to serve the new district, but the Silver Creek interim board intends to offer the district's superintendent position to Perez-Lloyd on an interim basis until the official school board is elected in November.
West Clark board member Joe Basham, who will serve on the Silver Creek interim board, said there are no plans to make changes to the central office at Silver Creek, but some staff might choose to switch to Borden/Henryville, which will have its own administrative office.
Although districts will have two separate administrations, certain services will be shared between the districts. Once the reorganization occurs, the interim boards will have to consider interlocal agreements for food services, special needs and technology support.
The interim boards also plan to honor a resolution approved in December by the West Clark board regarding staffing. That resolution announced plans to allow teachers, assistants, classified staff and certified staff opportunities to remain in their current roles as long as they are rated as effective or highly effective, according to Powell.
The split will not affect residents' taxes, Basham said, and it will give the two school communities more flexibility in pursuing programming and projects, since they will not have to argue with each other over tax dollars. For example, small schools in the more rural communities of Borden/Henryville would have more freedom to pursue curriculum in areas like agriculture.
There have been tensions between the three school communities for decades, he said.
"Now you’re going to have your own pot to pull from, so you’ll have to spend your money wisely, but it will be for each community instead of having to fight over tax dollars," he said.
Basham said the No. 1 goal is to take care of students, and he acknowledges that the transition will be a major undertaking for both interim boards.
"I know we’re going to be watched very close by the state, because this could open a can of worms for the state if other communities don’t get along well in their educational process," he said.
Perez-Lloyd emphasized that schools in both districts will be able to continue providing the same quality of education, and both districts will pursue a one-to-one technology initiative to provide devices to K-12 students.
She also discussed some of the challenges both new districts and boards will have to address amid the pandemic, including concerns that fears due to COVID-19 could cause a drop in enrollment that would affect funding.
"In order to address the potential drop in [enrollment], we need to offer different options for parents, so the administration has been working diligently on different plans," Perez-Lloyd said. "We can provide the regular classes as normal if this pandemic gets to a different level where everybody is comfortable enough to be close to each other, or we also have a plan B as a hybrid [between in-person and online classes]."
