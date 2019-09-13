CLARK COUNTY – The West Clark Community Schools board voted to move forward with renovations to each of the district’s three campuses—Sellersburg, Borden and Henryville.
The board voted 3-1 in favor of each of the proposed drawings presented by three different architectural firms. Board member Brian Guernsey was the sole nay vote on all three.
“I’ve been a nay vote form the beginning of this process, because of the succession,” Guernsey said, referring to the district pursing a separation to become two districts: Silver Creek School Corp. and Borden/Henryville School Corp. “I think the money we’re spending now should be spent by the future boards. I think these [architects and engineers] are doing good work … I just think those decisions need to be made by the future boards.”
The renovations include securing the entryway at multiple schools, by not allowing visitors immediate access to the student areas. Visitors will be forced to enter school office areas first to gain approval prior to getting into the rest of the building. Other updates include new HVAC systems, paving parking lots and more.
Board secretary Myra Powell said she voted yes, because the changes are necessary.
“What is being done now is mostly maintenance and safety,” Powell said following the meeting. “In my opinion, dealing with the safety of our students, we need to act now. While we don’t think it will happen in our communities, [but] we can’t make that assumption that it will never happen here … we need to do our due diligence to make sure each and every child is safe.”
All the projects are being funded by two bonds — one for the Sellersburg campuses and the other for Borden and Henryville. Assistant Superintendent Thomas Brillhart said that was done in case the district separates, so that the bonds would easily be transferred to the new districts. The 10-year bonds, which were approved this summer increased taxes by 3.6 cents per $100 of assessed valuation for each West Clark resident, Brillhart said.
The project leaders said they plan to have final plans for the board to approve by December, with the bidding for the projects starting at the beginning of the year. The goal is to have construction start on all the projects during the second semester.
