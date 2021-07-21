Indiana Department of Health officials are urging Hoosiers to take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites after the West Nile virus was detected in Indiana for the first time this year.
So far in 2021, one mosquito sample collected in Vigo County has tested positive for West Nile. No human cases of West Nile virus disease have been detected so far this year, but the Indiana Department of Health expects to see further West Nile activity throughout the state as the mosquito season progresses.
Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box urged Hoosiers in all parts of the state to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites whenever outdoors.
Mosquitoes can transmit a variety of diseases. In 2019 and 2020, Indiana experienced outbreaks of another mosquito-borne disease, eastern equine encephalomyelitis (EEE). These outbreaks caused two human cases, one of which was fatal, and 18 horse cases.
People who think they may have West Nile virus or EEE virus disease should contact their health care providers.
To see the latest results of the state health departments mosquito surveillance, go to https://gis.in.gov/apps/ISDH/Arbo/. To learn more about mosquito-borne diseases, go to https://www.in.gov/isdh/27793.htm.
