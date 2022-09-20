FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Health Department has been notified by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) that it has identified three samples of mosquitoes infected with the West Nile Virus (WNV) in Floyd County.
The positive mosquito samples were collected the week of Sept. 7, 2022 by a representative of the Floyd County Health Department during routine county-wide mosquito sampling. The locations of the 3 positive samples were in New Albany.
Although Floyd County has had positive mosquito samples for several years, these are the first positive samples for 2022.
Most people who become infected with West Nile Virus can experience mild illness such as fever, headache, and body aches before recovering fully. However, in some individuals, especially the elderly and immune compromised, the virus can cause serious illness and even death.
Residents of Floyd County should continue to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites by using DEET and other repellants, wearing protective clothing such as long sleeves and pants, and if possible avoid being outside during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
Homeowners should also be aware of their property and correct common sources of mosquito breeding sites including clogged gutters, old tires, failing septic systems, abandoned/ nonfunctional swimming pools, and other water containing items. Homeowners should also be diligent about maintaining overgrown grass, shrubs, and trees that can harbor mosquitoes during the day.
For more information on Floyd County’s West Nile Virus surveillance program or to have a mosquito trap placed at your property, call 812-948-4726, option 2, option 1 to speak to an Environmentalist or go to the website at www.floydcounty.in.gov.
