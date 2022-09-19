NEW ALBANY — Weather permitting, a full weekend directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge is currently scheduled to begin Friday. Westbound Interstate 64 will be closed on or after 10 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Sept. 26.
The full directional closure will allow crews to work safely as they work to remove paint containment systems and platforms. There will be no pressurized painting activity during this closure.
During the westbound I-64 closure, the I-64 westbound exit ramp to Spring Street in New Albany will be closed along with the Interstate 264 westbound to I-64 westbound ramp.
While the westbound directional closure is in place, the suggested alternate route will be Interstate 65 and Interstate 265. Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area well in advance, notifying motorists of the closures and alternate route.
Through traffic that bypasses I-65 will not be able to cross the Sherman Minton bridge. This traffic will be required to exit to I-264 and then Bank Street. Detour/Alternate Route signage will be in place directing traffic back to I-64 eastbound, then continue to I-65 and the designated alternate route.
As part of the maintenance of traffic plan for construction the design-build contractor team is allowed 3 full weekend closures of the bridge per year in each direction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.