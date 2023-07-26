NEW ALBANY — The Sherman Minton Renewal team advised late Wednesday of a westbound I-64 lane closure on the top deck of the bridge until further notice.
A component of the bridge deck on the Kentucky approach span was found to be in need of immediate repair before traffic can be permitted to cross the top deck, the advisory said. and this closure will remain in effect until the repair is made.
There will be no access from I-64 westbound to the New Albany exit (123) during this lane closure.
Updates will be provided as they become available this week. Delays are expected and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes where possible.
