NEW ALBANY — A lane has been closed on Interstate 64 westbound on the Sherman Minton Bridge until further notice.
According to Sherman Minton Renewal officials, construction crews discovered a component of the bridge that needs to be repaired before the lane can be reopened. No expected time for the repair was provided Saturday.
While the lane is closed, there will be no access to the New Albany exit, Exit 123, from westbound I-64.
Delays are expected and alternate routes are suggested.
Eastbound I-64 remains closed at the Sherman Minton Bridge until 5 a.m. Monday.
