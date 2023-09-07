NEW ALBANY — Contract crews will pour concrete on the top deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge starting Friday evening, Sept. 8, weather permitting.
The right lane of I-64 westbound (top deck) will be closed beginning as early as 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. The lane closure will remain in effect until around 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, or until the completion of scheduled activities. There will be no access to the New Albany exit ramp (Exit 123) during this time.
Delays are expected and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes where possible.
The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehabilitation and painting project that will add up to 30 years of life to the 61-year-old bridge. The double-decked bridge carries six lanes of traffic (I-64 and US 150) over the Ohio River connecting Louisville and New Albany.
Construction on the Sherman Minton Bridge is a multi-phase process, taking place over three construction seasons. To minimize impacts on cross-river commuters in Louisville and Southern Indiana during rehabilitation of the Sherman Minton Bridge, the Project Team is using a low-impact maintenance of traffic approach that ensures at least one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open for nearly 95% of the time.
For more information and to sign up for project updates via text alerts and e-newsletters, go to www.ShermanMintonRenewal.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
