Drivers in Southern Indiana will once again be able to use exit 123 to get off in New Albany. The westbound I-64 lane on the top deck of the Sherman Minton bridge was reopened Friday after work crews completed repairs on the bridge deck earlier in the day, according to a news release from the Sherman Minton Renewal Project.
The upper deck lane was closed abruptly July 19. During demolition activities, a component of the bridge deck was found to be in need of immediate repair before traffic could be permitted to cross, a release from the Indiana Department of Transportation stated.
A spokesperson for the renewal project told WDRB News Wednesday the issue was related to a flange on one of the beams that was observed upon removal of a section of the deck.
The shutdown caused delays and forced drivers going to and from New Albany and Louisville to use alternate routes to get to their destinations.
Drivers should be aware that nightly lane closures are still possible as crews continue work on Phase 3 of the The Sherman Minton Renewal Project, the organization said in the news release.
