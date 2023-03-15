Editor’s Note: The News and Tribune will publish candidate announcements ahead of the 2023 municipal primary election. Submissions must be 300 words or less, and can be sent to Daniel Suddeath at daniel.suddeath@newsandtribune.com. Deadline is April 17.
Scott Whalen, long-time New Albany resident, has announced his run for New Albany City Council at-Large. Whalen is running on the Republican ticket.
This is the first campaign for Whalen, who is a past appointee to the New Albany Board of Zoning Appeals.
Whalen was also an outspoken property owner who fought for transparency during the Mt. Tabor Road project.
Whalen is currently the Information Systems Manager at Clark’s Snacks in New Albany.
When asked about his decision to run, Whalen answered, “I’ve been approached many times over the last few years asking if I was going to get involved politically and the timing of this election cycle works.”
“New Albany is at a critical crossroads in regards to spending, project management and revenue. The current administration has resorted to exploiting the Tax Increment Funding (TIF) and other obscure revenue sources that have the potential to cripple the city’s finances.” He also stated that the lack of transparency and engagement with community stakeholders, such as the Main Street business owners, had added to his decision. His campaign will focus on Transparency, Accountability and Integrity.
Whalen was born and raised in Crawfordsville and is a graduate of Crawfordsville High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Evansville. Whalen is a licensed Engineer in Training (EIT) in the state of Indiana.
“My engineering background gives me the experience in project management and forward thinking that will benefit the city for the long run.”
He met his wife Carrie (Parr), a native of New Albany and NAHS alumni, while at UE. They currently reside in the 6th district with their two children.
Additional information regarding his campaign may be found online at SWforNA.com. He can be reached at Scott@SWforNA.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.