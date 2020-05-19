Here is what the News and Tribune has learned about Jeffersonville spring and summer event scheduling now, but some things might change based on what Gov. Eric Holcomb and health officials announce for public events. Watch the News and Tribune for schedule updates. If you have information on events, email details to brenda.dorman@newsandtribune.com.
• The Jeffersonville Farmers Market is scheduled to open Saturday, May 30 at Big Four Station. Extra spacing between vendors and customers is encouraged to practice reasonable social distancing.
• The Friday night Concerts in Warder Park are being delayed from mid-May until mid-June.
• The RiverStage is scheduled to begin early in June, but check with the Jeffersonville Parks Department for updates.
• The Independence Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday, July 4.
• The Wine Walk & Shop event is scheduled for Friday, July 17.
• There is an effort underway to reschedule the Chocolate Stroll.
• The Farm to Table Dinner is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22. This event is subject to the economic state of local restaurants and food availability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.