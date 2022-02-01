Duke Energy offers a Storm Center to help customers before, during and after a storm. Here is some of Duke’s advice. The full information is available at https://bit.ly/DukeEnergyStormCenter
Before the storm
• Have a plan to move yourself and your family — especially those with special needs.
• Have a portable radio, TV or NOAA Weather Radio on hand to monitor important information.
• Homeowners who depend on well water should draw an emergency supply.
• Get cash or travelers checks in case banks or ATMs are not operational.
• Ensure all your electronic/mobile devices are fully charged.
• Gather important documentation, such as passports and Social Security cards and place in waterproof container.
• Make arrangements for pets; emergency shelters may not let you bring your animals with you.
• Find out where the nearest shelter is located and the routes to get there.
• Fill your automobile(s) with gas or ensure your electric vehicle is charged.
• Consider signing up for our Medical Alert program if someone in your household is seriously ill or on a life support system.
• If you have an emergency power source, learn how to use it properly. Review generator safety tips at https://bit.ly/Usinggenerators
Prepare an emergency kit containing
• Nonperishable food
• Manual can opener
• Disposable plates, cups, and utensils
• First-aid kit
• Flashlights/lanterns with spare batteries
• Five gallons of water (per person)
• Rubber boots, sturdy shoes
• Prescription medicines (refills)
• Pet supplies
• Cellphone and chargers
• Non-electric clock
• Baby supplies
How to report an electrical outage
• Report your outage by texting OUT to 57801, report online or call 800.343.3525.
Damaged power lines
The following tips can help you stay safe if severe weather strikes and the power goes out:
• Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging.
• Consider all power lines – as well as trees, limbs and anything else in contact with power lines – energized and dangerous.
• Report all power line hazards to Duke Energy at 800.228.8485, or contact your local emergency services department or agency.
• Keep children and family pets away from areas where lines may have fallen (backyards, fields, schoolyards, etc.).
If a power line falls across a car that you’re in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.
