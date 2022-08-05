NEW ALBANY — The Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society held a program Thursday about tracing a person’s lineage and family history through online searching.
Aside from the main presentation, some of the members of the group arranged visual information about the history and the places some of our local ancestors settled into and called home. Those presentations lined the tabletops throughout the room at the Floyd County Library.
Did you ever wonder where your ancestors came from? How long have your relatives lived in the area? Those are just a couple questions people ponder when they consider researching their family history. Tiare Fullmer, from the New Albany History Family Center, presented the program.
“I’ve always loved going places, which is highlighted by my interest in the journeys of our ancestors,” Fullmer said as she began her lecture.
True research is different than just casual searching, as it involves far more hours of work and the studying of various resources. Just like with the scientific method, ancestral research involves setting up a process and following every step. In order for your labor to be successful, it takes a lot of time and patience, but the end result is worth it for those who are serious about finding their roots. The steps for the process include: creating an objective, writing an analysis, choosing a location, developing a research plan, sighting your resources, keeping a research log, and writing down your discoveries.
Because research is sometimes difficult, it is important to create a clear objective so you can get over the hurdles presented by things such as incomplete records, non-existent records, and questions about family relationships. That is why creating a research plan is most beneficial.
As an example, Fullmer presented the audience with her case study entitled, Who are the parents of Sarah Stoddard?, a woman who lived in New York during the 19th Century. Analysis is an important aspect of the process, as it can further assist you with your research.
Location and time are also paramount in helping fill in some of the gaps. Old Maps Online and cadastral maps (maps that show the boundaries and ownership of extended plots of land) help researchers view locations as they were during any designated time period. Just knowing the location of your subject is always a good place to start.
Keeping digital records is extremely helpful for logging information and the easy access to updating information and links.
“Spreadsheets are very helpful; I use them all the time,” Fullmer said about her recordkeeping. Though high-tech methods are certainly beneficial, old-fashioned pen and paper still work when you are writing down your discoveries.
Just because there are gaps in records, you shouldn't assume you are missing components of the research you have already conducted. Only the concrete proof of your findings will keep you on the right path.
Fullmer provided handouts to participants, giving them tips about how to search for their ancestors. Sites such as Ancestry.com/ and FamilySearch are good places to start. The latter of the two lets you search without signing up for a subscription. “Any site that provides any information about your ancestors is helpful. Even pictures of people and gravestones can help you find what you’re looking for,” Fullmer said when participants mentioned other online genealogical resources, such as HeritageQuest Online.
“Access to Google Maps is a good way to get a visual of what you are researching. Also, go visit the places you have found, if you can,” Fullmer said regarding gaining the full immersive experience by travelling to the sites of your ancestors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.