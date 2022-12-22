SOUTHERN INDIANA - Southern Indiana organizations are helping people and pets to try to stay safe ahead of forecasted sub-zero temperatures.
Clark and Floyd counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory from Thursday night until about 1 p.m. Friday.
A wind chill warning is in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday until 1 p.m. Friday. News and Tribune news partners WAVE3-TV report wind chill temperatures could be as cold as 15 to 25 degrees below zero overnight and dangerous cold is expected throughout the Christmas weekend.
A number of warming shelters will be available in the area starting Thursday night.
The White Flag Shetler at the Floyd County Head Start building at 1902 Corydon Pike will be open this weekend, including on Christmas Day.
It will be open Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, Saturday from 6 p.m. until 8 a.m. Sunday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday.
"About this time of year, we (usually) see 15 to 20 guests," said Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana Executive Director Leslea Townsend Cronin. "(This year) we have had over 40 people on the nights we are opened. A lot of old faces are coming and we are seeing some new faces."
In Clark County, on Friday and Saturday, community warming centers at Exit 0, 403 West Maple Street, Jeffersonville, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Community Kitchen, 1611 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, will be open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on those days.
In Floyd County, Nomad Church Collective, 1423 E. Oak Street, New Albany, will be open on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., The White Flag shelter will also be open and people can call 812-913-5278 for more information.
St. Mark's United Church of Christ, 222 E Spring St., New Albany, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as a warming shelter on Christmas Day.
The Knight's of Columbus, 809 East Main Street, New Albany, is offering breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Christmas Day.
New Albany/Floyd County Animal Shelter Director David Hall said people also need to keep their pets safe in this weather.
"If you don't want to be out, they shouldn't be out," Hall said. "No matter what you think your pet is used to, common sense kind of has to prevail here."
Hall said people get busy during the holiday season and sometimes forget about their pets.
"That's really difficult, during this time of the year, because we don't think about it, we're planning the holidays and the dog's always out in the pen," Hall said. "You need to take a second out when you go around and look at winterizing stuff, you need to winterize for your animal."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.