It is exciting to see 4-H continuing to promote Healthy Living. Exercise, eating wisely, and being surrounded by positive people are at the core of being a healthy person. These recipes are from my creative, fiery Mama. So many memories have been made around our table. Thanks, Mom. Thanks, 4-H. — Submitted by Jennifer Nettles, Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter, Georgia 4-H Alumna
4 to 6 servings — 15 minutes preparation time — 30 minutes cooking time
INGREDIENTS
• 1 full shredded cooked chicken or 4 shredded cooked chicken breasts
• 2 cups chicken stock or broth
• 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese (optional)
• 1 tsp cumin
• 1⁄2 jar salsa (however spicy you prefer)
• 3 cans Bush’s Great Northern Beans (drained)
• 1 can cream corn (optional)
• Separate into 1⁄2 cup green peppers; 1⁄2 cup red peppers
• 1⁄2 cup chopped sautéed onion
• Salt and pepper to taste
DIRECTIONS:
1. Shred chicken. Add all ingredients to large pot. Stir and add lid.
2. Bring mixture to a boil, then lower heat to simmer for 30 minutes or until well heated.
3. May serve with added shredded cheese, sour cream and crackers.
This is great for cold winter days and an easy quick fix for guests.
