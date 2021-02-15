SOUTHERN INDIANA — Due to severe weather, the Homeless Coalition's White Flag emergency shelter will be held at Catalyst Rescue Mission at least through Monday, according to a Facebook post by the coalition.
Anyone in need of the emergency shelter can visit Catalyst at 1727 DL Motley Way, Jeffersonville, where staff will transport them to a hotel the shelter has a partnership with. Although white flag is usually only between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., Jim Moon, pastor at Park Memorial Church which oversees Catalyst, said guests can come earlier than that Monday and be provided shelter from the weather.
At 10 a.m. the temperature in Jeffersonville was 20 degrees, with heavy snow and falling temperatures expected later in the day. White flag operates when temperature of wind chill is expected to be at or below 35 degrees for at least four hours overnight.
