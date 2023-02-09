President Joe Biden announced Thursday the appointment of Gov. Eric Holcomb, an Indiana Republican, to a special bipartisan board to strengthen the federal and state partnership on matters pertaining to national security.
The Council of Governors consists of 10 members selected by the president to serve a two-year term, with no more than five members from the same political party.
The goal is to “increase coordination around preparedness, resilience, and response between the Federal government and state governments, and strengthen the Federal-State partnership that’s critical to protecting our nation from threats to our homeland security,” according to a White House fact sheet.
The White House said in a statement that this year the council will focus on “supply chain resiliency and Federal-State cooperation to mitigate risks to defense critical infrastructure.”
There have been major supply chain issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war that have contributed to inflation and disruptions in the flow of goods.
The White House said that Holcomb is replacing another board member whose term has expired.
The Council of Governors was authorized in 2008 by the National Defense Authorization Act, a must-pass defense measure, and established in 2010 by an executive order during the Obama administration.
The council focuses on homeland security; homeland defense; civil support; state and federal military activities in the United States; and matters involving the National Guard.
“Federal-State cooperation is critical to protecting communities given the evolving challenges and threats facing our country, which range from extreme weather to domestic and international terrorism to a global pandemic,” the White House said.
In addition to Holcomb, the other members of the council will be:
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Co-Chair
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Co-Chair
Delaware Gov. John Carney
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon
