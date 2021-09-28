NEW ALBANY — Local high school seniors were put in the spotlight this week as they answered trivia questions to earn dollars for college.
More than $13,000 in scholarships was awarded to local high school seniors in Harvest Homecoming’s annual Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Who Wants to be a College Student event, which took place Monday at New Albany High School.
This is the 20th year for the event, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the funding comes from the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County, which contributed $10,000 out of the $13,400 in scholarships.
The event was open to high school seniors living in Floyd County. Students will receive their scholarships at their school's awards night later this school year.
Jesse Rasmussen, a local radio host, emceed Monday’s event. As students sat in the auditorium, they were called up to the stage through a random drawing of names.
Any student who participated won a minimum of $600, and they won higher amounts as they answered trivia questions that became increasingly difficult as they progressed.
Some of the multiple choice questions that challenged the students include: who was Sherman Minton, who is the state representative for Floyd County and who was Yuri Gagarin?
A total of 15 students won scholarships. A couple of students won up to $1,200, including New Albany High School senior Molly Kaiser, who plans to attend University of Louisville.
A correct answer to a pop culture question about the sitcom “The Office" cinched Kaiser’s $1,200 win.
She was nervous participating onstage, but she was happy to win the scholarship money, she said.
“My school’s going to be a lot [of money], because I want to go to dental school, so it’s going to help me out that tad bit,” she said.
Jane Alcorn is the vice president of the Who Wants To Be A College Student event committee. The event is modeled after the game show “Who Wants to be a Millionaire,” but the event committee will likely change the format in the next year, she said.
Over the years, Who Wants to be a College Student has given away more than $200,000 in scholarships.
Josh Kornberg, executive director of Caesars Foundation of Floyd County, said the event “felt like the perfect fit and the perfect mashup of supporting our community and supporting student success.”
Kornberg actually participated in Who Wants to be a College Student himself as a student at New Albany High School. He graduated from the school in 2008.
“Don’t ask me how much money I got — I don’t remember any of those things — but I very much remember the process and I remember participating — it was a lot of fun,” he said. “I’m excited for students to be able to participate.”
Eddie Bobbitt, post-secondary counselor at New Albany High School, said it is an “outstanding event.”
“It’s just a lot of energy in there,” he said. “Students are anticipating getting their names called, and it’s all about getting these students scholarship money. As we know, the cost of higher education continues to rise, so any opportunity we have to give these kids money, let’s do it.”
