NEW ALBANY — Wick's Pizza Parlor in downtown New Albany is currently closed.
The pizza restaurant, located at 225 State St., has been open since 2009, and it had previously been offering carryout following the closure of dining services amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The two Louisville locations at Baxter Avenue and Hikes Point remain open, according to the Wick's website.
There is signage on the doors announcing the restaurant's closure, and the New Albany location has been taken off the Wick's Pizza website. The News and Tribune has not yet received confirmation whether it is a permanent or temporary closure, and the business had not made an official announcement as of Tuesday afternoon.
A staff member with the restaurant's corporate office in Louisville confirmed that the New Albany location is closed but declined to provide further details. A representative communicating through Wick's Pizza Facebook page also declined to comment on the closure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.