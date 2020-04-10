CHARLESTOWN — In February, following an administrative lawsuit alleging numerous violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act (AWA) between 2012 and 2016, the USDA permanently revoked Tim Stark's license and ordered him and Wildlife in Need to pay a total of $340,000 in civil penalties.
Stark, who has operated the the animal refuge in Charlestown since 1999, appealed that decision.
This week a ruling from a judicial officer was handed down rejecting Stark's appeal and affirming the previous decision, including the order to cease and desist.
"PETA is calling for the animals in Stark's custody to be transferred to reputable facilities — and urging everyone to stay away from roadside zoos," PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet said in a news release following the ruling.
Stark can appeal the decision.
