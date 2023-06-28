SELLERSBURG — Rob Willman will be the new principal at Silver Creek High School.
At Tuesday's meeting, the Silver Creek School Corp. board unanimously approved the hiring of Willman as the high school's new principal. Willman has been the principal at Floyd Central High School for the past seven years.
He is taking the position previously filled by Al Eckert, who is retiring as Silver Creek High School's principal.
Willman said he is pleased with the confidence and support he has received from Silver Creek, and he looks forward to "taking on this new challenge." He worked at Floyd Central for the last 24 years as an administrator, teacher and coach.
"It's an exciting time to be at Silver Creek," he said. "It's an exciting time to be in education in general, but I think the change over there and what they have going has interested me and excited me to just be part of something that's new for me, to get to know an entirely new staff and and entirely new student body."
His contract at Silver Creek will start July 1. During his transition, Willman will be focused on communication with the superintendent and staff at Silver Creek.
He noted major projects occurring at Silver Creek, including extensive renovations at the high school.
"They're undergoing this huge construction project that's going to disrupt a lot of things, so I need to communicate with Dr. Briggs, get to know the assistant principals, counselors, the teachers' association and all of that and make sure that we develop some trust and rapport, and then we go from there," he said.
Willman said during his time at Floyd Central, the leadership team has accomplished "some really great things," and he is happy with his work at the school.
"We've done quite a lot of changes," he said. "We took on a new schedule, we've implemented the flex period," he said. "We've done things to reform grading with different instructional strategies. Of course not to mention going through the pandemic — how that has affected everyone."
After voting to hire Willman, Silver Creek Board President Chris Rountree said at Tuesday's meeting that the school is "very lucky to get somebody of that magnitude and that experience."
Silver Creek Board Member Joe Basham said he has heard positive feedback about Willman's work at Floyd Central.
"People in Floyd County say we're getting a good person here," he said.
Willman provided a statement to the Silver Creek school board at Tuesday's meeting, saying it is "a great honor" to accept the administration's offer to become the next high school principal.
"I am excited that the next part of my educational journey has brought me to a place that is currently thriving and optimistic about the future," he said. "Over the past few weeks, I have heard over and over how much I will love the people I will work with, the students, the teachers, the support staff, central office staff and the parents."
He said he plans on "reinforcing the district's core values of respect, excellence and integrity."
