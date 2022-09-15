NEW ALBANY — A new shop and bar coming to downtown New Albany aims to offer a welcoming space for people to try new types of wine.
Co-owners Lauren VanCleave and Jason Searby are preparing to open Wine Shop, a business at 410 Pearl St. that will double as a retail shop and bar/restaurant. The opening is scheduled for mid-October.
The shop will include a tasting bar that will allow customers to sample wine before they take it home. In addition to wine, the shop will feature beer, low-alcohol drinks and nonalcoholic options. The food menu will feature small bites that pair well with wines, including cheese and charcuterie boards.
Searby lived in Chicago for more than a decade before moving to the area. He and his partner are friends with VanCleave, who convinced them to move to New Albany last year.
VanCleave and Searby both wanted a place to get high-quality wine in Southern Indiana. At first, they considered just opening a store instead of a wine bar, but they realized they wanted the opportunity for people to taste the wines instead of just buying the bottle to-go.
“What we want here is the ability to come in, taste things, sit, converse, drink at the bar and have the ability — if you like something — to take it home, “ VanCleave said.
Both VanCleave and Searby have background in the hospitality industry. VanCleave is the CEO of Story Louisville, a company that helps connect small businesses with resources to grow, and she is the daughter of Neil and Patty Smith, who own Fireside Grill and Bar in Sellersburg.
VanCleave is the fourth generation of her family to own a bar/restaurant, she said.
“I jokingly say my DNA markers are Irish, Italian and hospitality,” she said.
Searby grew up in the retail industry, and he previously worked in Chicago as a store manager. As a touring musician in the late 1990s and early 2000s, he worked as a bartender in the Chicago area when he wasn’t on the road.
The wine selection at Wine Shop might feel “familiar but maybe a little bit outside of what you know,” VanCleave said.
“We know the traditional grapes — we know Pinot Grigio, we know Chardonnay, we know Cabernet, but there are lot of different names of wine that still have a very similar look and feel,” she said. “We want to introduce people that feel familiar but maybe a little more adventurous or a little more exciting or maybe have a really fun label. “
The experience is ultimately based on the palates of the individual customers, she said.
“We’re not here to tell people what they like or what they taste — we’re here to ask people, do they like it, and if the answer is yes, then that’s a bonus, and then we can direct them to other things,” VanCleave said. “Really, the thing is not to assert our knowledge on anyone else, because we don’t have the same palate, so for me to tell you what you’re tasting is a little bit arrogant.”
Searby said the small-bite format of the food menu will allow customers to enjoy a taste of "whatever complements what you’re having” instead of committing to a large meal and a certain type of wine. Wine Shop will work with local food vendors such as Leaven Bakery.
“It’s like, here’s eight different things that we really, really love, and you can get all eight and not break the bank, and you can also just get one because it’s the afternoon and you just want a snack and a glass of wine,” he said.
They plan to offer wines and beers people normally wouldn’t have access to, including beverages that might not be found at other local establishments, Searby said. They want to “bridge the gap between the wine and beer world” to encourage people to try new things.
Wine Shop’s inclusion of low-proof and nonalcoholic beverages will create a more inviting space for the community, VanCleave said. For example, the shop will offer cans of nonalcoholic cocktails from a company called Lyre’s Spirit Co.
“Some of the best ideas have come over a drink at a bar — some of the best mentorship opportunities happen over a drink, so we don’t want to exclude anyone who chooses to abstain from drinking,” VanCleave said. “We have those options here for our community as well.”
The space will feature a bar and different tasting areas. Customers might try a series of 2-ounce pours at the bar before settling on a bottle of wine, Searby said.
There will be a variety of seating options, including a lounge area, large tasting tables and cozy nooks, he said. The space will be available to rent for events.
In addition to bottles of wine, the shop will have retail space featuring artisan items such as candles and textiles.
They want the shop to provide a fun, accessible experience that will change people’s views about drinking or tasting wine, VanCleave said.
“I think a lot of times, people don’t ask questions or are afraid to get adventurous, because there are cost barriers or there’s a knowledge barrier or you don’t feel like you can ask questions,” VanCleave said. “But really, at the end of the day, all that matters is that you enjoy it, so we want to create a space that you feel that you belong and that you can relax and that you can ask those questions."
Wine Shop will be open 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.