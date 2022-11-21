The Jeffersonville Township Public Library had a special limited edition Library Card Contest for youth this summer. Participants, who were in two age categories, created a design for a library card that was original, unpublished, and free of copyright restrictions.

The contest was announced to the public on several social media platforms. Computer-generated, digital, or paper submissions were accepted. The artwork could not be offensive or inappropriate. The Jeffersonville Township Public Library formed a committee to review the submitted creations, and voting took place through Facebook.

The winners were Samantha Burcham, 12, with her depiction of an owl on a stack of books, and Dagny Tang, 9, with her drawing of sheep reading books. These two pieces of artwork have been made into limited-edition library cards that are available when you sign up for a library card at either the Jeffersonville or Clarksville libraries. As a special promotion during the month of December, the library will offer to exchange patrons’ old cards with a new card for free.

To learn more about library events, call the Jeffersonville Youth Services Department at 812-285-5636 or the Clarksville Library at 812-285-5640, or check the library website at jefflibrary.org. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville.

