INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier Lottery players should check their tickets carefully as one ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s estimated $43.8 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot drawing.
The winning ticket was purchased at Jay C Plus located at 389 Old Capitol Plaza NW, Corydon. Saturday’s winning Hoosier Lotto numbers are 4-5-7-12-15-35.
The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
Hoosier Lotto jackpot odds are 1 in 9,366,819.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.