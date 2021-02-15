LOUISVILLE (WAVE) — Snow is underway already this morning and while it will ease a bit through mid-morning/lunch, it will surge back in this afternoon with heavy snowfall at times, WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team reports. Roads will remain slick and hazardous and only worsen by evening.
Heavy snow will continue through mid/late evening, but will ease to a light snow that will carry over into much of the overnight hours. Snow accumulations looks to be 4-8 inches for many and 8-12 inches for some near the I-65 corridor, according to WAVE 3.
While flurries will possible from time to time on Tuesday, the main story is the cold weather and trying to dig out from the heavy snowfall event that just took place. Mostly cloudy and cold. If clouds can break up, it will be colder than indicated.
The snow will be winding down very early Tuesday morning, but some flurries or a few snow showers will still be possible into the afternoon. It will be very cold with highs only in the 20s. WAVE 3 meteorologists are keeping an eye on another storm system Wednesday into Thursday for the potential of more wintry weather.
