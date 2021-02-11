JEFFERSONVILLE — A winter storm that blanketed Southern Indiana with ice and snow has prompted the closing of numerous government offices Thursday, including the Jeffersonville City Hall as well as Clark County Circuit Courts and U.S. District Court.
Most public and private schools along with Ivy Tech Sellersburg and Indiana University Southeast have called virtual learning days. For a comprehensive list of closures visit wave3.com.
There also will be no trash pickup today in Jeffersonville as city sanitation crews are assisting the Street Department in clearing roadways, according to a news release issued by the city just before 6:30 a.m. Residents whose regular trash pickup occurs on Thursday will have their trash collected tomorrow along with the regular Friday route.
WAVE 3 News meteorologist Brian Goode reported that untreated roads would remain frozen and slick throughout today.
"Freezing drizzle will linger across Central/Southeastern KY with spotty areas of sleet or flurries around Louisville and Southern Indiana. It'll be very cold Thursday night with lows in the teens," Goode's forecast noted. "Spotty areas of freezing drizzle will remain possible. Friday looks mostly cloudy and dry with highs that will try to get up to the freezing mark."
WAVE 3 weather forecast:
Thursday — ALERT DAY: icy roads, chance of wintry mix 40%, high 30 degrees
Thursday night — Cloudy, wintry mix chance 20%, low 19 degrees
Friday — Cloudy, wintry mix chance 10%, high 32 degrees
Friday night — Freezing drizzle late, wintry mix chance 20%, low 21 degrees
