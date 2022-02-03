SOUTHERN INDIANA — If people are cold, pets are too. As Southern Indiana deals with the winter storm, experts say people need to be thinking of their animals.
"In weather like this there is no safe place, really for animals," said New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter Director David Hall. "Unless they have a well developed dog house, inside is probably the best for them."
The shelter in Floyd County was closed Thursday, as was the Jeffersonville Animal Shelter. For any animal emergencies, people should contact police.
Hall said there are ways to keep pets safe during inclement weather.
Harnesses are better than collars and people should use short, non-retractable leashes. Animals have a hard time gripping the ice, just like humans.
They can get frostbite anytime and people need to clean them after they go outside.
"If you take your dog for a walk, one of the first things you need to do is bring it back and wipe their paws," Hall said. "You don't know where they've been walking and the salt spread out generally isn't pet friendly."
For pets that are kept outside, the areas need to be enclosed with straw.
The ASPCA echoes Hall's advice and put out a statement ahead of Winter Storm Landon.
Officials said people should create a portable pet emergency kit, with things like medical records and food, if they are forced to evacuate. Pets should not be left behind if people do evacuate. Anyone with pets should avoid using candles if the power goes out.
It's also important to check under the hood of cars, as outside cats will seek shelter in the area. Bang on the car hood before starting the engine to make sure there isn't a cat inside.
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is offering other general safety tips.
• If the power goes out and the temperature of someone's home dips below 55-degrees, faucets should be opened slightly. The constant drip will keep pipes from freezing.
• Even if it's cold, do not use a home appliance like a stove for heat. This can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.
• Safety officials with Duke Energy said it's important to keep an emergency kit on hand and to check with elderly friends and neighbors.
• Indiana State Police are urging people to stay off the roads. Anyone who is driving is asked to go slow, keep the lights on and distance between vehicles. Current road conditions can be found at 511in.org. As of Thursday afternoon, both Clark and Floyd counties were under travel advisories.
• COVID testing and vaccination sites run by the Indiana Department of Health will be closed Friday. The Floyd County Health Department's test sites are closed through Saturday.
