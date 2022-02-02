Winter weather closings

Southern Indiana school closures
Greater Clark, New Albany-Floyd County, Silver Creek, Borden-Henryville and Clarksville schools have announced eLearning days for Thursday. Additionally, Greater Clark announced it will move to eLearning for Thursday and Friday.
Floyd County government buildings closed
All Floyd County government buildings will be closed Thursday due to the forecasted inclement weather.
Health Department announces additional weather closures
The Indiana Department of Health has announced that all state-run COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics will be closed for the remainder of Wednesday and all day Thursday due to a winter storm that is impacting Indiana.
Additional updates to state-operated sites will be posted at www.coronavirus.in.gov and www.ourshot.in.gov as needed.
Individuals with appointments at a state-run site will be notified with instructions to reschedule. Because sites run by local health departments and other entities also may be affected, anyone who has an appointment or plans a walk-in visit to a COVID-19 testing or vaccination site should contact the site to ensure it is open before going.
Visit the Indiana Department of Health at www.health.in.gov for important health and safety information, or follow us on Twitter at @StateHealthIN and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/StateHealthIN.
Jeffersonville City Hall closed due to weather conditions
Due to the incoming storm, Jeffersonville City Hall will be closed on Thursday Feb. 3 and Friday Feb. 4. We are asking city employees, who are able, to work from home.
Mayor Mike Moore, city officials and first responders are closely monitoring the weather.
With rain, snow, ice and sleet all possible, this storm will be tricky. Pretreating roadways will not be possible, as rain will wash brine away.
At this time, five different city departments will be assisting the road crews. The National Guard will also be in Clark County, ready to respond and assist.
The City of Jeffersonville has 245 miles of roadway to maintain. As always, primary roads will be cleared and treated first followed by secondary streets and subdivisions.
Trash pick-up may be delayed as the sanitation crews will focus on clearing the streets.
Penny Sisto at 80 Opening Reception postponed to March 31
The Carnegie Center for Art & History has decided to postpone this Thursday’s opening of Penny Sisto at 80 until Thursday, March 31 from 6 to 8 p.m., in light of the forecasted inclement weather. All registrations for the event will carry over to the new date.
If the new date does not work for a registrant, we ask them to please email info@carnegiecenter.org or call 812-944-7336 to cancel their registration.