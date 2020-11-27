SOUTHERN INDIANA — It’s not been an easy journey for 17-year-old Tiffany Chapman, but over the past year, she has taken steps toward a better life.
Tiffany has faced trauma in her life, leading to struggles with depression and anxiety. As she has received help over the past year, she has worked hard to maintain a positive outlook.
She is a client with New Hope Services’ family support services program, which has provided “support and hope,” she said.
Tiffany has had issues at school in the past, including skipping school, and she stayed at Lutheran Child & Family Services of Indiana/Kentucky from Jan. 7 to Sept. 2.
Lutheran Child & Family Services has helped guide her to a healthier path as she went through therapy, according to Tiffany.
“It helped me with not lying and skipping school, picking the right kind of people to hang out with and ways to express my feelings,” she said.
It has been helpful to have a therapist to speak with about her experiences, she said, and she is getting the help that she needs.
Tiffany is now staying with family in Salem, where she is a student at Eastern High School in Washington County, learning remotely due to the pandemic. She has worked to get back on track with school and find a normal routine, even as she faces the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I do all my school work online, and I’m not going outside to see friends,” she said. “I’m isolated to the house.”
Art is a therapeutic activity for Tiffany, and she particularly enjoys walking in the woods and sketching flowers, she said.
“Whenever I sketch, I’m focused more on how the drawing looks,” Tiffany said. “I try to keep it that way, where I’m focused more on the drawing than anything else. It keeps my mind from wandering.”
Basketball is another stress-reliever for the teenager, but she hasn’t been able to play the sport in school because of remote learning during the pandemic.
“Basketball helps me relieve depression and anxiety, if I throw the ball as hard as I can and just focus,” she said.
Tiffany has found inspiration from positive quotes she came across while at Lutheran Child & Family Services, including one she wrote down in a notebook:
“You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.”
