JEFFERSONVILLE — Annette Borges and Norman Blackburn didn’t believe they would have a child.
Borges said she’d been told for years that she couldn’t get pregnant. At the age of 42, she said she had pretty much resigned herself to not being a mother, but other plans were in store for the Jeffersonville couple.
Blackburn was driving a truck and out on the road when Borges broke the news. She actually didn’t believe it herself. Borges said she went back to the store for additional pregnancy tests after the first one showed she was expecting, and those confirmed what she had hoped for but had never expected to happen.
And that’s how Borges and Blackburn received their miracle.
Well, actually, it’s Myracle. The 2-year-old “daddy’s little girl” will turn 3 in December, and she was named in recognition of a blessing that Borges and Blackburn said came as shock but has changed their lives for the better.
“She’s definitely a miracle child — she’s a little angel because I’ve been wanting to have one for so long,” Borges said.
Blackburn said he places his faith in God and believes Myracle’s birth was a gift from a higher power. He said the couple talked about wanting to have a child and believing that if it was meant to be, it would happen.
“If God wants us to have a kid, we’ll have one,” he said.
Myracle has a big personality and is always active and using her imagination, Borges said.
“To me, she has an old soul because she’s very independent,” said Borges of her daughter. “I don’t know if it’s because she’s an only child or what, but she’s a very independent child. She depends on her attention from her mom and dad.”
Blackburn drove a truck across the country for several years but has been without employment since early 2020. He said he’s been dealing with some health issues that affect his breathing so he’s had to be cautious in finding another job during the pandemic.
Borges works and said that her family has always prided itself on being independent. They don’t look for handouts even though times are tough, she said.
“We do the best we can with what we have,” Borges said.
They’ve made it through struggles and will continue to keep the faith and raise their child with love and hope, Blackburn said.
“I just pray for strength and to keep on keeping on every day,” he said. “It’s difficult and sometimes I have a little trouble sleeping. I just say my prayers in the morning and say a prayer before I fall asleep and keep trying to go.”
This year, the couple has focused on the holidays as Borges said Myracle hasn’t had the opportunities in the past to truly experience them and learn their meaning.
“I want her to truly understand what Christmas is all about — family and being around each other, even though we can’t be around all of our family,” Borges said.
