JEFFERSONVILLE — As Jeffersonville resident Gale Sanders cares for her two grandsons, she says she is just “trying to survive and help others.”
Gale, 71, is raising half-brothers Clarence “Joe,” who is 3, and William, 14. She took emergency custody of Joe a couple of months ago — her daughter is now unable to care for the kids, Gale said, and she has taken care of both her grandchildren on and off throughout their lives, she said.
“They’re very happy children, and I love them very much,” she said. “They’re going to do good in this world, just like I teach them.”
Gale’s 31-year-old son, Ryan, has also been living with Gale and helping her care for Joe and William. Just like everyone, her family is trying to get through the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“The pandemic has made it a little harder,” she said. “Whatever it takes, I will be there for them. I’m old, and I’m still trying to provide for them, as so many grandparents have done throughout the world.”
New Hope Services has been terrific in helping out with her grandchildren throughout the years, Gale said. The family receives help from New Hope’s WIC program.
She does not have much income to buy items she and her family need, which include a new or repaired stove, new flooring for their home, a new mattress for William and various clothing items. Food stamps are helping them put a meal on the table for Thanksgiving this year.
Amid the pandemic, her family has taking precautions to stay safe. William, a student at Jeffersonville High School, has been learning remotely since the start of the school year.
Since Gale is elderly and at higher risk, the family has been particularly careful to keep her safe. She misses going to church at Oak Park Baptist Church in Jeffersonville, she said.
“We’ve been trying to stay home as much,” she said. “If we go out, we wear masks, and we go out and into the fresh air and down by the river. We’re trying to do the best we can.”
Ryan has also faced several challenges this year. He had a heart attack earlier in the year, and he has been living with Gale since he broke his leg while working. He is a lineman who travels often for his job. He has not been able to return yet, but he is hoping to soon get back to work, he said.
Ryan has been helping Gale out financially this year, and recently, he helped her pay off taxes to prevent them from losing their home. They have all been supporting each other throughout this difficult year, he said.
William said his grandmother has helped him through a lot of tough times.
“She’s an amazing person,” he said. “She’s helped me out a lot in my life…she’s supported me financially and mentally.”
It has been difficult for William to attend school remotely amid the pandemic, and Gale says she couldn’t imagine dealing with the pandemic at such a young age.
“He really misses being in school,” she said. “I’m trying to get him set up where he can feel as normal as he can in school. He is a smart, good part of our future.”
Clarence loves playing with his toy trucks, and he enjoys watching the television show “Paw Patrol.” Gale is there to do the best she can for both her grandkids, she said.
“Anytime [Joe] needs me, Grandma is there — I love him so,” she said. “When he wakes up in the morning, he has a smile on his face.”
During the holidays, they like to enjoy a nice meal, play games and ride bikes together. This Christmas, Gale wants her family to simply be “happy and well.”
“My grandkids don’t expect a lot, I don’t expect a lot, my son doesn’t expect a lot,” Gale said. “Whatever we get, I will be so grateful. I’m happy that we all are alive.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.