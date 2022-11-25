MEMPHIS — The perfect Christmas is what everyone who celebrates the holiday wants to have.
The idea of the perfect Christmas varies from person to person, some want to be home with their families and others want to travel for the holiday.
In the case of Kara Skinner, a single mother raising eight children, her idea of a perfect Christmas is one where everyone is together, knows how much they are loved and feel fulfilled with where they’re at so they do not feel like anything is missing.
Skinner has been taking care of her niece and nephew who lost their father. She also is caring for two other children in a family that struggled with addiction.
“I worry about the kids I am fostering as far as them missing out or feeling like they’re missing out because they are not with their siblings or with mom and dad,” Skinner said.
Inflation, construction to their house and taking care of eight children have made it hard for Skinner to give her family a good Christmas.
“Having this many kids, it’s really tight this year,” Skinner said. “After I get paid, there’s very little left for extra.”
New Hope Services has been working with Skinner and the rest of the family to help relieve some of the stress of having to take care of eight children. Healthy Families is a program within New Hope to support parents that help connect them with community resources.
In their house, everyone has to share a room with someone, Skinner said. She has to share a room with infant twins. Some other rooms have up to three children sharing a room.
Some of the children have to use plastic drawers as a dresser and one of the kids is sleeping on a toddler bed even though they are too big for it.
“My daughter sleeps in the basement,” Skinner said. “The twins sleep in a pack and play in my bedroom because I don’t have a room for them.”
Another thing they need are desks with chairs for their eLearning subjects for school.
One thing that they would like to do this holiday season is go on a family vacation for a weekend to get away from all the stress and enjoy each others’ company.
“We don’t get very much time to enjoy each others’ company without some kind of stress involved,” Skinner said. “Every time we go somewhere, it’s stressful because you got to get everybody, and then you go and the kids want this or I want that and we’re on a budget.”
The family has made a wishlist on Amazon that anyone can look at and consider buying for the family.
“We have to budget,” Skinner said, “A lot of the kids need hats and gloves this year. I haven’t been able to do all of that because for good gloves, you’re talking $15.”
To donate to Kara Skinner’s wishlist, go to: https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/3D9O6OQGKLMCA/guest-view
Family Needs
Bunk Beds
Mattresses
Bedding sets
Dressers
Desks with chairs
Waterproof mattress pads
TV
Bikes for 2-year-old, 10-year-old and 4-year-old
How to help
• Checks can be mailed to New Hope at 1302 Wall St., Jeffersonville, 47130. Those wanting to donate with a credit card should go online to newhopeservices. org/donate.html and designate it as a Wish Book donation.
• Items from Wish Book lists can be purchased and dropped off at New Hope.
• For more information about Wish Book or the many family services provided by nonprofit New Hope, call 812288-4304.
