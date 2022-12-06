NEW ALBANY — A New Albany mother wants her daughter to know that the "sky is the limit.”
Savannah Waltermier is the single mother of 11-year-old Annabelle, and she wants her daughter to be able to realize her own potential.
“I want her to be well taken care of and know what she can do,” Savannah said. “Because I have a disability, I was told I would not graduate [college], and I do not want anybody telling her she cannot do [anything], and she will be able to do whatever she puts her mind to.”
Annabelle, a student at Scribner Middle School, describes Savannah as a good mom who supports her every day.
“[My mom] takes care of me and she’s stood by my side every day of the years,” she said.
Christmas is the family’s favorite time of year, and Annabelle is hoping for some snow this year.
“Whether we have stuff or not, we know that it’s the thought that counts, and we’ll go outside and play in the snow if it does snow,” Savannah said. “We’ll make the best of the day.”
Savannah has a learning disability, and in recent years, she learned that she has ADHD.
For years, her disability was a major challenge as she worked various jobs.
“Usually whenever I have a job, I’d end up getting fired or they wouldn’t promote me or stuff like that,” she said. “Like, I worked at Arby’s and Dairy Queen for years whenever she was little. I quit Dairy Queen because they would not promote me, and then I ended up going to Arby’s, and a year or two later, they ended up saying the same thing, so I quit.”
“They said with the way I am, I was never going to be able to be a manager or anything higher,” she said.
A few years ago, she attended Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg, and after failing her classes, she learned that she has ADHD.
She became involved in vocational rehabilitation, and New Hope Services has provided her support she needs in the workplace.
For nearly a month, Savannah has worked at Fairfield Inn & Suites in New Albany.
“[New Hope] comes in once a week, they talk with the managers, they come and check on me,” she said. “They find ways to make my job easier, like if I need a list…we put labels on things and make it to where everything is more accessible to me so I don’t have to run back and forth.”
This is Savannah’s first job since learning she has ADHD.
“I’ve had it my whole life, but knowing that I have help with [New Hope], that kind of makes it easier,” she said.
As she works at her new job, she is in need of a vehicle to help her get to work and run errands such as grocery shopping.
Both mother and daughter enjoy do-it-yourself (DIY) projects. Their home is filled with crafts, including handmade posters featuring inspirational quotes.
“We see stuff on TikTok and we like to create it,” Savannah said. “She likes to draw, paint and color.”
They “don’t like to be bored, so we always find something to do,” Savannah said.
“We do lots of puzzles and I hang them up on the wall,” she said.
Savannah said she is raising Annabelle to be independent, and she wants her to be “happy and healthy.”
“I don’t want Annabelle to be indecisive — I let her make her own decisions and tell her to be confident in her choice and don’t change her mind, no matter what anyone tells her,” she said.
She is also teaching Annabelle to "be kind and generous to everybody,” including to “look out for the left-out.”
“I tell her all the time that I’m proud of her, [say] 'you do a good job' and give her high fives,” Savannah said. “I think I’m doing good in raising her.”
"[I tell her], if you see somebody sitting in a corner or somebody crying, and say, hey, are you OK. If you see someone that’s doing something by themselves and they look like they need a friend but they’re too shy to talk to a friend, you be that person to go and talk to them.”
This holiday season, Savannah looks forward to spending time with her daughter and enjoying their Christmas traditions.
“The night before, we read ‘The Night Before Christmas,’ and she gets to open up one present, and we bake cookies and [put them out] with milk for Santa,” she said.
Annabelle loves “all things pink” and this Christmas, she is hoping for toys such as a Baby Reborn doll.
To view the Amazon Wishlist for the family, go to:
amazon.com/registries/custom/3BKOX247TR0JU/guest-view
