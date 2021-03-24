SOUTHERN INDIANA — The newly-elected chair of the Indiana Democratic Party said Wednesday it’s time to get “past COVID, past Trump-ism and on to a brighter future for everyone.”
Mike Schmuhl’s positivity was partly based on Tuesday’s announcement that vaccines will be expanded to Hoosiers 16 and older next week.
The Democratic Party also could use a shot in the arm based on the Republican dominance of state and federal elections during recent cycles.
The state’s 11-person U.S. Congressional delegation includes just two Democrats, and both senators are Republicans.
The GOP holds a super majority in the Statehouse, and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb easily won re-election last November.
Though the deck may seem stacked, Schmuhl said change can happen. One of the reasons he pursued the chair position was his belief that people want competition and not one party controlling most decisions.
“Born and raised in South Bend, as I look back over my life we’ve had a pretty strong balance of Republicans and Democrats in charge at every level,” Schmuhl said. “I think that’s healthy in any democracy and in any government.”
Indiana Democratic Party members voted Schmuhl in as chair Saturday over Tom Wallace from Morgan County. He replaces John Zody, who didn’t seek another term.
Schmuhl, 38, served as Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign manager. Southern Indiana residents may remember Schmuhl for his work on Shelli Yoder’s 2016 congressional campaign in the 9th District.
He said he’s quite familiar with Southern Indiana and the state party “will go everywhere” to support Democratic candidates.
“We can’t take any place for granted,” Schmuhl said. “We will get in front of the people and talk about the issues that are important to them.”
Clark County and Floyd County have largely followed state trends. Republicans maintain majorities on the county councils and hold all six commissioners seats between Clark and Floyd.
Both counties have a Republican sheriff, and former President Donald Trump carried Clark and Floyd in 2020 and 2016.
While there are no elections in 2021, Schmuhl said this will be a rebuilding year for the Indiana Democratic Party. Next year brings congressional races and Democrats will need to select a candidate for a likely run against incumbent Republican Sen. Todd Young.
Schmuhl emphasized that state and local elections are also of critical importance.
“We need to be recruiting at every level of the ticket in order to gain back our strength,” he said.
As to why a voter should align with the Indiana Democratic Party, Schmuhl offered three main platforms.
Democrats are fighting for health care for all, he said, and it’s also the party that supports “giving everybody a strong public education.”
He added that the Indiana Democratic Party is also a friend to workers.
“We’re the party that’s going to fight for you to get a good-paying job with protections and benefits,” Schmuhl said.
Floyd County Democratic Party chair Adam Dickey said he voted for Schmuhl because he “reflects the kind of direction that we need to go in.”
“I think we have a lot of energy in the party,” Dickey said. “What we want to do is continue to find new ways to bring new individuals into the party, welcome individuals who maybe have re-evaluated after the last four years where they’re at politically, and continue to kind of build a coalition that I think reflects the interests of Hoosier families.”
Dickey pointed to local pushback, at times bipartisan, against several GOP-sponsored bills during the current legislative session. Bills affecting public education and executive powers during a pandemic have been criticized by local officials, and both Clark and Floyd commissioners approved resolutions opposing a GOP bill concerning wind turbines over home-rule objections.
“I think you’re looking at a Republican Party that’s lost its way,” Dickey said. “I look forward to what [Schmuhl's] offering and believe that we have a good team at our state party, locally and as a district.”
