CLARK COUNTY — Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore views the continued growth in the east end of Jeffersonville and toward Charlestown as a positive, though he conceded this week new houses lead to new concerns.
One of the biggest issues, Moore said, that’s created by growth is the strain it can put on a public school system. As more families move into Clark County, more schools could be needed in the near future, Moore said this week.
“If there’s not a plan in place we’re going to regret it in a couple of years,” Moore said.
And Greater Clark County School Corp. officials said there is a plan coming that will be based on demographic studies, property assessments and public input.
Moore broached the topic during Wednesday’s Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission meeting. Teresa Perkins, who is a member Greater Clark’s school board, serves as a non-voting member of the commission, and she represents the school system on the body.
Perkins said the school system is “very concerned” about growth in the area. While many school systems saw declines in enrollment this year, Greater Clark is up by about 160 students.
As of Thursday, Greater Clark’s enrollment was about 10,350 students excluding pre-kindergarten enrollees.
“We must be doing something right in our city and our school system,” Perkins said.
Though it’s not a popular subject, Perkins said redistricting may have to be considered. Moore suggested that new schools may also be needed to keep up with new enrollment.
“I see 1,500 new homes in the east end of the city within six years,” Moore said.
Greater Clark has already taken steps toward meeting the demand. Superintendent Mark Laughner detailed Thursday multiple ways the school system is preparing for not only future growth, but the increase in enrollment Greater Clark is already experiencing.
A facilities study is being conducted and should be finalized by early 2021. By November, the school board could be presented with a demographics study that’s nearly complete, Laughner said.
The administration and school board will likely form a committee after the finalization of the demographics study and begin considering whether any rebalancing or redistricting measures are needed, he continued.
A third effort that should help the school system’s decision-making is an analyzation of the district’s tax base to include assessed value, circuit breakers and caps.
“After we get all of that completed, we feel like we’ll have some really good information on how to proceed moving forward,” Laughner said.
The school system will also engage stakeholders and seek public input as it proceeds, he added.
“We’re excited about what’s going on and excited about what the city of Jeffersonville is doing and how it impacts us and our growth,” Laughner said.
The school system learned earlier this week that assessed property value within the district increased by 8.1%.
“Which means obviously there’s a lot of positive growth going on in our school district,” he said.
