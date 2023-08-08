SOUTHERN INDIANA – Maternal deaths across the U.S. more than doubled in the last 20 years, with rates highest among birthing people of color, according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. People of color, particularly Black people, face disproportionate rates of maternal mortality and lack of access to pre and post-natal care.
The study, which reviewed data spanning from 1999 to 2019, found that Indigenous birthing people in Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Rhode Island and Wisconsin saw a 162% increase in maternal mortality rates across the two decades; Hispanic birthing people saw a 105% increase in Indiana, Georgia, Minnesota, Tennessee and Illinois; and Black birthing people saw a 93% increase in Arkansas, Louisiana, New Jersey and Texas. Asian people faced an 83% increase in Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan and Missouri.
Indiana has the third-highest mortality rate in the nation across all populations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
However, Black women are at a particularly high risk for maternal death, with the death rate of Black Hoosiers double that of white women. In a 2022 study, the Indiana Maternal Mortality Review Committee found Black women had an average three-year ratio of 128.8 pregnancy-associated deaths per 100,000 live births, compared to the ratio of 91.6 deaths per 100,000 live births for white non-Hispanic women.
Among these pregnancy-associated deaths, the MMRC determined 79% were preventable.
Causes for maternal mortality include disparities in treatment across different communities, untreated or uncontrolled medical conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure as well as poor access to health care.
Indiana Chief EMS Medical Director Eric Yazel said one of the main concerns is a shortage of maternal care. Out of Indiana’s 92 counties, 23 of them are designated as maternity care deserts, the March of Dimes found in 2022. Maternity care deserts are counties without a hospital or birth center offering obstetric care.
“There are certain geographical areas that don’t have readily-available access to prenatal visits and things like that, and just overall healthcare access,” Yazel said.
In 2020, the March of Dimes found, 1 in 4 Native American babies were born in maternity care deserts, along with 1 in 6 Black babies.
In addition to maternal care deserts, other risk factors for maternal death include smoking and domestic violence, Yazel said. Increasing access to contraceptives also helps prevent health issues that can come from unwanted or unexpected pregnancies.
“A planned pregnancy, obviously, looks kind of different than an unplanned as far as risk and things like that,” Yazel said. “We want to make sure that everybody’s making well-informed decisions and has access to anything they need.”
Within Southern Indiana, most counties are classified as having adequate access to maternity care except for Harrison County, which falls into the “moderate access” category. While access to care is less of an issue in Southern Indiana than other places around the state, Yazel noted that in the far reaches of some counties like Clark, long wait times remain to get care.
“There are some parts of the state that we call ‘OB deserts,’ where you’ll have a two or three-county area where there is not a single hospital in the area that does deliveries,” he said. “During pregnancy, you have very frequent prenatal visits later in pregnancy. When it’s an hour or two-hour round-trip to a routine appointment, that’s hard for people to do, especially if they have transportation issues.’
Indiana is working to address maternal mortality rates through several low-barrier access to care initiatives.
The Clark County Health Department and the Clarksville Fire Department are preparing to launch Mobile Integrated Health (MIH) programs in Clark County, which seeks to lessen healthcare inequity by providing services to people who are medically vulnerable. EMS professionals will meet residents at their homes for non-emergency services that do not require hospital transportation. Yazel said a focus of the program, which will be making its first visits later this month, is providing pre- and post-natal care for parents and infants.
“Instead of trying to figure out how to get them to an office visit, we’ll actually come directly to the house, do education, do basic healthcare visits and things like that,” he said.
During the 2023 special session, Indiana lawmakers passed a $75 million social services expansion partly aimed at decreasing maternal mortality rates. And in 2022, Indiana’s Medicaid coverage was expanded to cover parents up to a year postpartum and implement interpersonal violence screenings at prenatal visits.
Overall, there is still more to be done in ensuring care for all Hoosiers, Yazel said.
“Have we been paying attention to it? Absolutely,” he said. “Are there holes in these programs that we need to work on? Absolutely.”
