NEW ALBANY — More than 2,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in downtown New Albany, with restoration expected to take several hours. 

As of 11:30 a.m., the Duke outage map showed 2,087 without power, stretching from Water Street to the south to a portion of Beeler Street in the north. The outage touches a portion of Bank and Pearl streets to the west and Silver Street to the east. The estimated restoration time is 1:45 p.m.

