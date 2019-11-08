JEFFERSONVILLE — A woman police say tried to mail a letter to a Clark County jail inmate with drugs inside has turned herself in.
A warrant was issued in late October for Vivian L. Alexander, 49, for what police say was her role in attempting to get drugs inside the Clark County jail for distribution. She is said to have sent a certified letter disguised as legal mail containing Suboxone to an inmate, which was intercepted by jail staff.
Police say Alexander was caught on surveillance footage sending the package from a post office in Clarksville. Also charged in the case are Alexander's son, Brandon Sears and Logan Rudolph; both were served their warrants while in Clark County jail.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office put out a call to the public Thursday for Alexander's whereabouts; she turned herself in around 7 p.m. that evening.
Alexander faces four level 5 felonies — two for dealing a Schedule III controlled substance between one and five grams and two for trafficking with an inmate; and two level 6 felonies for trafficking with an inmate.
In a separate court case related to the same investigation, Alexander faces three level 5 felonies — one each for dealing a Schedule III controlled substance between one and five grams, dealing methamphetamine and dealing a Schedule III controlled substance; and a level 5 felony for trafficking with an inmate.
Rudolph is charged with two level 5 felonies for dealing a Schedule I drug between one and five grams, a level 5 felony for trafficking with an inmate, a level 6 felony for trafficking with an inmate and one for dealing a Schedule I substance and three class A misdemeanors — two for possession of a controlled substance and one for trafficking with an inmate.
Sears is charged with two level 5 felonies for dealing a Schedule III substance between one and five grams, a level 5 felony for trafficking with an inmate, two level 6 felonies for dealing a Schedule III substance and three class A misdemeanors — two for possession of a controlled substance and one for trafficking with an inmate.
Anyone with information in this case can send tips to 812-280-CCSO (2276), to the Clark County Sheriff's Office on Facebook messenger, or by emailing mgrube@clarkcosheriff.com.
