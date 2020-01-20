NEW ALBANY — A Jeffersonville woman was taken into custody after police say she left two children in her car in near freezing temperatures while in a store.
Nashunda S. Greene, 40, was arrested at the Walmart on Grant Line Road in New Albany after police responded to a report that two children had been left in a car unattended, according to a news release from the Indiana State Police.
The car was not running, and the responding officer reported it had been 37 degrees outside at the time, with a "real feel" of 28 degrees. Police believe the children, ages 5 and 10, had been in the car at least 15 minutes before police were called.
The children were turned over to their father at the close of the investigation.
