SCOTT COUNTY — An Indiana woman was arrested over the weekend for driving while intoxicated at more than fives times the legal limit, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.
Kayla Ann Akin, 27, of Fischers, was taken to Scott County jail Saturday after a a blood draw at the hospital showed her with a Blood Alcohol Content of .405 following a stop by police.
Shortly after Noon on Saturday, an Indiana State Police trooper observed a north-bound Chrysler 200 passenger car on I-65 just south of the Scottsburg exit after receiving 911 reports of a vehicle matching that description driving recklessly, the release states. The trooper observed the car straddling the center line and saw a string of other cars backed up behind the Chrysler, unable to pass.
The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle after it exited onto the Scottsburg ramp; at which point the car stopped in the middle of Indiana 56 even though the traffic light was green. After eventually pulling to the side of the highway, the driver then began to back up toward the trooper, forcing him to back up to avoid being struck.
During the traffic stop and subsequent DUI investigation, the sergeant also learned that a vehicle matching the Chrysler's description was involved in a hit-and-run crash near Henryville just prior to his traffic stop. The Clark County Sheriff's Department later handled that investigation.
After being cleared by medical staff, Akin was transported to the Scott County Jail on preliminary charges of charged with operating while intoxicated, impairment, OWI with BAC over .15 percent and reckless driving; all Class A Misdemeanors. Akin was also cited for having an open container.
Formal charges were not yet filed Monday afternoon.
