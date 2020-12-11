NEW ALBANY — A Louisville woman is being held in Floyd County jail on allegations of sexual abuse toward a minor.
Geneva Althouse, 44, is facing two level 4 felonies including sexual misconduct with a minor; she is being held on a $50,000 court cash bond, online court records show.
According to a news release from the Floyd County prosecutor's office, the investigation began Oct. 9, when New Albany police received a report that Althouse had performed oral sex on a juvenile several months before in Floyd County.
When confronted by police, Althouse admitted to the allegations, saying she had voices in her head telling her to do so. The defendant appeared for an initial hearing Dec. 7 in Floyd County; a pretrial conference is scheduled for Jan. 19.
“Our system for reporting child abuse and acting on those reports worked just as designed in this case," Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane stated in the release. "The bravery of the victim in coming forward and the responsiveness of our public servants will help us secure a just outcome.”
