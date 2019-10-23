CLARKSVILLE — Two years ago, Ann Rothpletz made a split-second decision that would save the life of a man she didn't know. On Tuesday, she became the second woman in history to receive the U.S. Coast Gold Life Saving Medal for her heroism.
On July 7, 2017, Rothpletz had been enjoying the day with a few friends and their families at the Falls of the Ohio, according to U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Nadeau, who read from an eyewitness account of the rescue prior to awarding Rothpletz the medal. Dozens of U.S. Coast Guard members from across the country attended the ceremony.
Just as the families were about to leave the fossil bed area and head up to the park for lunch, he read, they noticed a man in the middle of the water who appeared to be calling for help. At first some people started to yell to the man, later identified as Bill Waugh, asking if he needed help, but he was too far away for them to hear his words.
"At that point, everything seems to go fast," the admiral read. "Someone starts looking for a rope, someone else called 911. And Ann said 'we need to do something.'"
Rothpletz, of Louisville, then handed her things to her friend, asked if she would watch her children, and ran to the water. The witness said the woman then swam the length of about a football field before catching up with Waugh, who had by then lost consciousness. She turned the man over so he might be able to catch a breath, as she swam him to the bank and pulled him ashore. There she was able to communicate with someone aboard a passing vessel, who called 911.
Nadeau choked up a bit while reading the last of the statement.
"That day affected many of us in different ways," he read in the witness account. "Personally, I'm so proud of my friend. As many people stood on the riverbank trying to figure out what to do, she jumped into action. I believe without Ann, the river would have taken another man that day."
Waugh, a pastor from Goshen, Ky., had been fishing July 7 with his friend, 41-year-old Marcus Shawn Williams, at Clarksville Fisherman's Pointe when the water unexpectedly rose, the News and Tribune previously reported. While Rothpletz was able to rescue Waugh, Williams did not survive the incident. His body was located the following day by first responders.
At the ceremony Tuesday, Waugh watched as his rescuer received her medal. He said he was "humbled...by Ann and her courage that day," he said. "Things went from just a happy time fishing to struggling for my very life.
"I remember praying when I was struggling in the current and I just told the Lord, 'I'm ready, if this is it, but I want to live.' I can't explain it any other way than a miracle took place that day."
The medal, established by an act of Congress in 1874, is awarded to "an individual who performs a rescue or attempts a rescue of any other person from drowning, shipwreck or other peril from water... and at the risk of his or her own life and demonstrates extreme and heroic actions."
It's not often bestowed; in its 145-year history, it's only been awarded about 700 times.
Nadeau noted that in his 32 years in the U.S. Coast Guard, he has not saved a life the way Rothpletz, a civilian, did.
"Because of a selfless act of courage and bravery, another life was saved," Nadeau said. "I just want to drive it home, just how special this is."
Rothpletz spoke briefly, saying she was appreciative of the award but that "I played just a single role in it all. It was really God's timing that allowed it to be possible; any earlier or later, it would have been difficult or impossible."
She further thanked the first responders who helped at the scene, and her friends and family.
Rothpletz also received a letter of appreciation from U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, which read in part that "...It takes a truly remarkable act of bravery to step in harm's way and rescue someone from drowning. Your actions are an inspiration to us all."
Capt. Amy Beach, sector commander at Sector Ohio Valley, said she was honored to able to witness someone be feted for such bravery.
"It's not an everyday occurrence," Beach said. "In my 25 years in the Coast Guard, I have never participated or witnessed a Gold Life Saving Medal award ceremony, so it's very special for all of us here to be able to participate."
