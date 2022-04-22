NEW ALBANY - A Louisville woman is facing two felony charges after a fellow female inmate died after using drugs at the Floyd County jail last month.
Misty Lynn Hurt is facing charges of Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death and Trafficking with an inmate in connection to the death of Katharine Johnston.
According to the Probable Cause Affidavit Hurt can be seen on camera entering the BH-1 cell at the Floyd County Jail just before 4 p.m. on March acting in a suspicious manner. Camera footage between March 5 and March 7 shows Hurt reaching under the blankets in her genital area and bringing an article to her face. Court papers said Hurt can be seen apparently snorting a substance with her nose.
The video allegedly shows Hurt offering and delivering this substance to two other inmates at the BH-1 cell, housed there at separate times. Rebekah Winkle allegedly accepted the substance from Hurt and ingested in on March 5 at 3:23 a.m., 9:51 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. while housed in BH-1.
The next day, Johnson accepted the substance from her at around noon. A few hours later Hurt can be seen rolling her hands up toilet paper and passing the wrapped toilet paper to Johnston. Johnston can be seen stuffing it into her groin area.
According to the probable cause affidavit on March 7 Johnston was found unresponsive in cell BH-1 at around 4:20 p.m. Officers started life-saving measures and Johnston was taken to Baptist Health Floyd.
Hospital staff noticed toilet paper in Johnston's groin area, but didn't' find anything when they removed it.
Hurt allegedly told law enforcement the substance was fentanyl. She said it was white and that she and Johnston took a half gram. She identified this as officers showed her a still photo from the video. Hurt then admitted to giving the substance to Johnston.
Autopsy results in the death of Johnston were received at the end of last month.
The cause of death for Johnston was determined to be methamphetamine and fentanyl intoxication with 1-ANPP.
